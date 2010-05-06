'Inglourious Basterds' parody: Grammar Nazis!

The fine jokesters at CollegeHumor have envisioned an Inglourious Basterds in which Christoph Waltz’ Hans Landa also happens to resemble your eighth-grade grammar teacher. The resulting parody, embedded after the jump, is darn tootin’ cool for a few reasons. First, actor Josh Ruben’s imitation of Waltz is spot on. Second, the clip’s recreation of LaPadite’s farm abode — a setting that received extended play in the movie — is impressive. And third, and most importantly, is the fact that it’s relatively easy to imagine Hans Landa actually having this sort of conversation. The character speaks four languages, for crying out loud, so of course he’d be an actual grammar Nazi too. Oh, if only Landa knew how poorly this movie’s title was spelled…