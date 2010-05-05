Usher's 'OMG' climbs to No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100

By Brad Wete
Updated August 03, 2020 at 12:00 PM EDT
Image Credit: Wendy WashingtonAs of today, Usher has eight No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 singles. But tomorrow when the new chart is released, he’ll have nine.

His latest single, “OMG,” jumps from No. 6 to No. 1, Billboard reports. The infectious Euro-pop record from his Raymond v. Raymond, produced by and featuring the Black Eyed Peaswill.i.am, will push B.o.B’s run at the top with “Nothin’ on You” over in the process, though we’ll have to wait until tomorrow to see where the latter places.

This is Usher’s first No. 1 song in two years: His last, “Love in This Club” featuring Young Jeezy from his 2008 set Here I Stand, held the spot for three weeks.

I knew this track would be No. 1 from the first time I heard it. Did you?

