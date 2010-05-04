New 'Burn Notice' trailer burns down the house

Burn Notice type TV Show network USA

Summer is just around the corner, so that can only mean one thing: Burn Notice is almost back! While I’ll take Burn Notice any time I can get, including during its winter run, the show just feels like a summer series with its Miami setting and no shortage of teenie weenie bikini clad ladies. (How about some equal opportunity ogling, Burn Notice?)

USA Network has released a new trailer to wet your appetite for the June 3 premiere. There’s the always reliable Fiona ready to call in the cavalry and new enemies, but sadly, no sign of new cast members Robert Wisdom or Coby Bell, all set to the Talking Heads’ “Burning Down the House.” But does it beat the use of “Some Like It Hot” in a trailer from earlier this year? Let’s compare:

PopWatchers, what do you think? Which song should Burn Notice use next? And are you excited for the new season and the new faces?