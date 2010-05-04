Beyoncé's one hot housewife in 'Why Don't You Love Me' video: Watch here
Starring as B.B. Homemaker in her latest single, “Why Don’t You Love Me,” Beyoncé plays a housewife in need of some loving. Dressed as a 1950s pin-up model, she sings “Why don’t you love me…when I make me so damn easy to love?” And she does make it easy. Beyoncé tends to the garden and washes dishes. She mops floors and shakes her rump in bathing suits. And dusting off all of her Grammys, she obviously brings home the bacon—even if she burns it in the pan. Why a man with even half a brain isn’t giving her all his love baffles me. Not to mention the lace lingerie (whip included) she sports in the bedroom. Yeah, I think she’s a keeper. I’m also pretty sure someone knows that already.
Melina Matsoukas, who also directed Rihanna’s “Rude Boy” and Lady Gaga’s “Just Dance,” shot this playful, sexy clip. Give it a look after the jump.
What do you guys think? Is she giving Bettie Paige a run for her money or what?
