'American Idol' Power List: We're down to the Top 5! Who's your favorite?

5. Aaron Kelly (Last week No. 6): Last week’s countrified theme was in his “wheelhouse,” as Randy noted, but this week’s Sinatra bender could prove to be his Waterloo, especially if he returns to pre-Shania lethargy (i.e. “I Believe I Can Fly,” “Blue Suede Shoes,” “The Long and Winding Road”).

4. Michael ‘Big Mike’ Lynche (Last week No. 7):You’d think a guy who needed the Judges’ Save to avoid a ninth-place exit would be reaching the end of the plank, but a big band-y song list should play to his hammy crooner strengths, and he’s finally starting to dial back on the overconfident stage antics; note, last week, he did not lift guest mentor Shania Twain! Progress?

3. Casey James (Last week No. 5): His “Don’t” was the best vocal of Shania Twain Week — and proved he’s the most likely candidate to thwart the long-anticipated Crystal-Lee finale — but he landed in the bottom two anyhow. Needs to prove he can build week-to-week momentum if he wants to get back in the voting public’s good graces. It’s now or never, dude!

2. Lee DeWyze (Last week No. 2): His “Still the One” showed a new level of vulnerability that fit nicely with a strong season-long body of work, but it’s still hard to fathom why his serious pitch problems went entirely overlooked by the judges. As a contestant whose weak spot is staying in tune on extended notes, he’ll need to scale Mt. Sinatra before he can dream of taking a confetti shower at the Nokia.