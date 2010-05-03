N.W.A. biopic takes shape: Your dream cast?

No casting for this film has been announced yet. So who should play core members Cube, Eazy, and Dr. Dre, plus lesser-knowns like MC Ren, DJ Yella, and Arabian Prince? I can see The Hurt Locker‘s Anthony Mackie as Eazy-E — they don’t look much alike, but Mackie has the right intensity. (He doesn’t particularly resemble Tupac Shakur, either, and he did well in Notorious.) Ice Cube, of course, has quite the screen resume these days, so if all else fails maybe he can just slip on a Jheri curl wig and a few pounds of makeup and play himself at 20. Meanwhile, it would be nice to get some of today’s actual up-and-coming gangsta rappers on board for this movie. Maybe there’s a part in Straight Outta Compton for Nipsey Hussle, Jay Rock, or Freddie Gibbs?