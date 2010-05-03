'Kick-Ass' director in negotiations to helm 'X-Men: First Class'

As anticipated, Kick-Ass Director Matthew Vaughn is in negotiations to direct X-Men: First Class for Twentieth Century Fox. Vaughn had received an offer last week but creative control concerns stymied the progress of the deal. Over the weekend, however, those issues were resolved and talks resumed for Vaughn to helm the movie, which tells the story of Cyclops, Jean Grey, and the other X-Men in their younger years, played by younger actors (no word yet on whether Hugh Jackman would reprise his role as Wolverine since his character doesn’t age as the others do). The script comes from Jamie Moss based on Bryan Singer’s treatment.

The deal is surprising because Vaughn turned down directing X-Men: The Last Stand back in 2005 after he had negotiated a pact with the studio. Fox later hired Brett Ratner to helm the most successful of all X-Men films while Vaughn went on to direct the disappointing Stardust for Paramount and, just three weeks ago, released the fanboy favorite Kick-Ass.

Update: Fox sets June 3, 2011 as the film’s release date.