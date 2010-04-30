The Music Mix recommends: dream-pop duo Phantogram

type TV Show Current Status In Season

Image Credit: Doron GildNorthwest imprint Barsuk Records is still probably best known for its longtime lock on chiming, literate indie rock (see formative releases from Death Cab for Cutie, Rilo Kiley, Nada Surf, etc).

So even if you’re a fan of newer signees like Ra Ra Riot and Menomena, you may have slept on the release of this February’s Eyelid Movies, the beats-based full-length debut from upstate New York duo (and recent SXSW favorites) Phantogram.

If you did, you’re missing out on a delicate, shoegaze-y treat: Movies‘ lush update on the atmospheric swoon of ’90s trip-hop idols Portishead, Massive Attack, et al. is the stuff dream-pop reveries are made of.

Stream an exclusive Alan Wilkis remix of album favorite “Mouthful of Diamonds” below, and see them on tour through June (including a clutch of dates with the current champs of the genre, U.K. imports the xx.)

More from EW.com’s Music Mix:

Max Weinberg NOT dropped from Conan’s TBS show… because no one’s been added yet.

U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan do Lady Gaga’s ‘Telephone’: Army strong!

Christina Aguilera’s ‘Not Myself Tonight’ video: Gone totally (Lady) Gaga, Madonna, or just desperate for relevance?

The Killers’ Brandon Flowers announces solo album: ‘Flamingo’

The Killers’ Brandon Flowers announces solo album: ‘Flamingo’

Eminem is ‘Not Afraid’: first ‘Recovery’ single hits the web