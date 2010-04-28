A Magic 8-Ball movie? Signs point to yes.

Toys and movies: Two great tastes that taste great together, right? Hollywood executives certainly seem to think so, as a recent episode of The Simpsons so nicely lampooned with this trailer for Tic Tac Toe: The Movie. Universal, which has a deal with Hasbro, already has films based on Battleship, Monopoly, Candy Land, Stretch Armstrong, Magic: The Gathering, and the Ouija board at various stages of development. Now comes news that Paramount — which hit the toy-to-movie jackpot with a little franchise called Transformers — has optioned the Magic 8-Ball as the basis for a potential live-action adventure film. Sure, we all played with Magic 8-Balls as kids, shaking up that little black fortune-telling sphere for answers to our most profound questions, like whether the girl we had a crush on in fifth grade liked us back (“Reply hazy, try again”) or whether we’d be rich and famous when we grew up (“Don’t count on it”). But can you picture an entire movie based on that? Concentrate and ask again.