'True Blood' minisode: Eric and Pam audition dancers

Updated July 29, 2020 at 05:52 PM EDT
True Blood

HBO has released a clip of Fangtasia partners Eric and Pam looking for new talent. Which is more exciting: Seeing their perfectly-timed reaction to meeting their new hire, Yvetta, played byThe Bold and the Beautiful‘s Natasha Alam (“Hello….”) or the return of Eric’s flip-flops? Watch after the jump. This is the first of six original minisodes written by creator Alan Ball to promote the show’s upcoming third season.

True Blood

Sookie, Bill, Eric, Lafayette, Sam and the other residents Bon Temps deal with vampires, werewolves, fairies, and shape-shifters—not to mention romance and drama
