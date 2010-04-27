'True Blood' minisode: Eric and Pam audition dancers

HBO has released a clip of Fangtasia partners Eric and Pam looking for new talent. Which is more exciting: Seeing their perfectly-timed reaction to meeting their new hire, Yvetta, played byThe Bold and the Beautiful‘s Natasha Alam (“Hello….”) or the return of Eric’s flip-flops? Watch after the jump. This is the first of six original minisodes written by creator Alan Ball to promote the show’s upcoming third season.