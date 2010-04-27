'True Blood' minisode: Eric and Pam audition dancers
HBO has released a clip of Fangtasia partners Eric and Pam looking for new talent. Which is more exciting: Seeing their perfectly-timed reaction to meeting their new hire, Yvetta, played byThe Bold and the Beautiful‘s Natasha Alam (“Hello….”) or the return of Eric’s flip-flops? Watch after the jump. This is the first of six original minisodes written by creator Alan Ball to promote the show’s upcoming third season.
Episode Recaps
True Blood
Sookie, Bill, Eric, Lafayette, Sam and the other residents Bon Temps deal with vampires, werewolves, fairies, and shape-shifters—not to mention romance and drama
