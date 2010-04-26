Rob Lowe to guest on 'Californication': Another reason to be happy he's leaving 'Brothers & Sisters'
Image Credit: John M. Heller/Getty ImagesI am already a huge fan of Rob Lowe’s post-Brothers & Sisters career. First, he booked a recurring role on NBC’s Parks and Recreation to showcase his comedic side (his first episode airs May 13, and he plays a state auditor); now, The Wrap reports he’ll guest star on the fourth season of Showtime’s Californication. He’ll play “Eddie Nero, an imbalanced yet charismatic, award-winning movie star who finds himself in contention to play Hank Moody (David Duchovny) in the film version of [F—ing & Punching].” It’s a one-episode gig that could be expanded, and I’m already confident saying it needs to be. How delicious is seeing Lowe, no stranger to a sex scandal, guest star on Californication period, let alone as an actor who could be cast as Hank in the adaptation of the book based on his dalliance with then 16-year-old Mia? I’m picturing Duchovny and Lowe (channeling his St. Elmo’s Fire and About Last Night… days) trying to out cool one another, and I like it. A lot.
Both Californication and Parks and Recreation sound so much more fun than Brothers & Sisters these days. That show is refusing to let anyone be happy for longer than 15 minutes. (Justin wants to drop out of med school and re-enlist after all the academic woes we’ve sat through this season? No.) Lowe’s lame duck Sen. McCallister just found out that he was blocked from some kind of top-secret intelligence job because another group wants him for a position that he can’t talk about. I’m still hoping he gets a dramatic death scene, as were 48 percent of readers in a recent PopWatch poll. He’s leaving the Walkers at just the right time. Run, save yourself, Rob! Go toward the light (comedy)!
Brothers & Sisters
|type
|
|rating
|status
|
Comments