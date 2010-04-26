Rob Lowe to guest on 'Californication': Another reason to be happy he's leaving 'Brothers & Sisters'

Image Credit: John M. Heller/Getty ImagesI am already a huge fan of Rob Lowe’s post-Brothers & Sisters career. First, he booked a recurring role on NBC’s Parks and Recreation to showcase his comedic side (his first episode airs May 13, and he plays a state auditor); now, The Wrap reports he’ll guest star on the fourth season of Showtime’s Californication. He’ll play “Eddie Nero, an imbalanced yet charismatic, award-winning movie star who finds himself in contention to play Hank Moody (David Duchovny) in the film version of [F—ing & Punching].” It’s a one-episode gig that could be expanded, and I’m already confident saying it needs to be. How delicious is seeing Lowe, no stranger to a sex scandal, guest star on Californication period, let alone as an actor who could be cast as Hank in the adaptation of the book based on his dalliance with then 16-year-old Mia? I’m picturing Duchovny and Lowe (channeling his St. Elmo’s Fire and About Last Night… days) trying to out cool one another, and I like it. A lot.