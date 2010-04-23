'So You Think You Can Dance': Fox announces season 7's All-Star Dance Partners
So You Think You Can Dance clearly took Sue Sylvester’s advice and is swishing it up more than a bit for season 7, which premieres May 27. As previously announced, there will be 10 finalists, and only one dancer will be eliminated per week. This morning, Fox announced the 12 All-Star returning dancers who will be partnered with a different finalist each week. They are…
Stephen “tWitch” Boss (pictured)
Comfort Fedoke
Courtney Galiano
Anya Garnis
Lauren Gottlieb
Neil Haskell
Allison Holker
Mark Kanemura
Pasha Kovalev
Kathryn McCormick
Ade Obayomi
Dominic “D-trix” Sandoval
“D-trix”? Hmmm. “All-star” is such a strong term — too strong for this group, perhaps? Which dancer are you most excited to see again? The DWTS-lover in me is swooning over Anya and Pasha, and I’m still obsessed with Allison. But maybe for you [cue Cat Deeley voice]…”It’s tWitch?”
Annie on Twitter: @EWAnnieBarrett
