'Project Runway': Designs you'd wear?
Image Credit: Barbara Ntike/Lifetime TelevisionThis is it! Seth Aaron, Emilio, and Mila will attack each other with wire hangers (in their minds) on tonight’s season finale of Project Runway. I love the show and appreciate the judges’ comments, but I don’t ultimately care what would work “editorially” or on an actual runway. My favorite moments of the show occur when the designers produce something I’d want to wear myself. It’s all about me! (Can you picture me popping into the opening credits to declare that in triumph? If so, sorry.)
This season, I loved Emilio’s first purple-patterned dress and even a few of Mila’s crazy black and white coats. But my ultimate obsession: Seth Aaron’s jackets! Be still my heart! Pop my collar! Make me edgy (with watermelon pockets)! I could watch an entire spinoff season of Seth Aaron’s Jackets. Do it, Lifetime!
Who should win tonight — and is he or she the one whose designs you find most wearable?
‘Project Runway’ on EW.com: Missy Schwartz’s episode recaps, exit interviews, and more!
P.S. I am also a little obsessed with Valeria!
Annie on Twitter: @EWAnnieBarrett
Comments