'Project Runway': Designs you'd wear?

Image Credit: Barbara Ntike/Lifetime TelevisionThis is it! Seth Aaron, Emilio, and Mila will attack each other with wire hangers (in their minds) on tonight’s season finale of Project Runway. I love the show and appreciate the judges’ comments, but I don’t ultimately care what would work “editorially” or on an actual runway. My favorite moments of the show occur when the designers produce something I’d want to wear myself. It’s all about me! (Can you picture me popping into the opening credits to declare that in triumph? If so, sorry.)