Breaking: NBC renews 'Parenthood'
Best news ever: NBC has picked up Parenthood for a second season!
The sublime family drama, from Friday Night Lights boss Jason Katims, has been averaging a solid 3.2 rating among adults 18—49 since debuting last month.
“We are so happy to welcome back this multilayered and compelling series about an extended American family for another season,” NBC prez Angela Bromstad said in a statement. “It’s gratifying that Parenthood continues to garner critical acclaim and is generating highly positive reaction from viewers, thanks to the fearless creativity of its producers and the extraordinary performances delivered by its ensemble cast.”
I can’t even begin to describe how happy this makes me. But I’ll give it a shot: Yippeeeeeeeee!
My Bubble Show Scorecard has been updated!
