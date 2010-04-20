May Sweeps Scorecard: Deaths! Pregnancies! Firings! Weddings! OMG!

Image Credit: Mario Perez/ABC; Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC; Giovanni Rufino/The CW; Patrick Ecclesine/Fox; David M. Russell/CBSAs the season nears its end and plots start twisting faster and faster, you could let the suspense of it all get to you. (I did once. Wasn’t pretty.) Or you can make a game of your anticipation by attempting to guess what’s going to happen and to whom. If you choose the latter (and trust me, you want to), I’ll even help! Below is my annual list of near-spoilers—all of which will come to pass in May, generally during finales. Oh, and it bears mentioning that, in spite of what you may have heard from me, I don’t know everything. As a result, there still might be a surprise or two that isn’t on this list. But it should at least be thorough enough to keep your crazy focused. FYI: The events apply to regular or recurring characters, not random guest stars. Also, the chart will be continually updated to ID the person (or people) connected to each milestone shortly after said milestone takes place or to increase the tally as new information becomes available. In other words, beware of spoilers!