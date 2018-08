Save the date(s): Season finale days/times confirmed!

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG-13 runtime 96 minutes Limited Release Date 07/28/06 performer Woody Allen, Scarlett Johansson, Hugh Jackman director Woody Allen distributor Focus Features author Woody Allen genre Comedy, Romance

Image Credit: Justin Lubin/NBC; Quantrell Colbert/The CW; Cliff Lipson/CBS; Mario Perez/ABCIn my ongoing effort to make my readers’ lives easier, I present you with this handy season-finale cheat sheet. It’s true what they say: My generosity knows no bounds.

ABC

Brothers & Sisters: Sunday, May 16 @ 10 pm/ET

Castle: Monday, May 17 @ 10 pm/ET

Cougar Town: Wednesday, May 19 @ 9:30 pm/ET

Dancing With the Stars: Tuesday, May 25 @ 9 pm/ET

Desperate Housewives: Sunday, May 16 @ 9 pm/ET

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: Sunday, May 16 @ 8 pm/ET

FlashForward: Thursday, May 27 @ 8 pm/ET

Grey’s Anatomy: Thursday, May 20 @ 9 pm/ET (two hours)

Lost: Sunday, May 23 @ 9 pm/ET (two hours)

The Middle: Wednesday, May 19 @ 8:30 pm/ET

Modern Family: Wednesday, May 19 @ 9 pm/ET

Private Practice: Thursday, May 13 @ 10 pm/ET

V: Tuesday, May 18 @ 10 pm/ET

CBS

The Amazing Race: Sunday, May 9 @ 8 pm/ET

The Big Bang Theory: Monday, May 24 @ 9:30 pm/ET

Cold Case: Sunday, May 2 @ 9 pm/ET (two hours)

Criminal Minds: Wednesday, May 26 @ 9 pm/ET

CSI: Thursday, May 20 @ 9 pm/ET

CSI: Miami: Monday, May 24 @ 10 pm/ET

CSI: NY: Wednesday, May 26 @ 10 pm/ET

Ghost Whisperer: Friday, May 21 @ 8 pm/ET

The Good Wife: Tuesday, May 25 @ 10 pm/ET

How I Met Your Mother: Monday, May 24 @ 8 pm/ET

Medium: Friday, May 21 @ 9 pm/ET

The Mentalist: Thursday, May 20 @ 10 pm/ET

Miami Medical: Friday, May 21 @ 10 pm/ET

NCIS: Tuesday, May 25 @ 8 pm/ET

NCIS: Los Angeles: Tuesday, May 25 @ 9 pm/ET

The New Adventures of Old Christine: Wednesday, May 12 @ 8 pm/ET

Rules of Engagement: Monday, May 24 @ 8:30 pm/ET

Survivor: Heroes vs Villains: Sunday, May 16 @ 8 pm/ET (three hours)

Two and a Half Men: Monday, May 24 @ 9 pm/ET

The CW

90210: Tuesday, May 18 @ 8 pm/ET

America’s Next Top Model: Wednesday, May 12 @ 8 pm/ET (two hours)

Gossip Girl: Monday, May 17 @ 9 pm/ET

One Tree Hill: Monday, May 17 @ 8 pm/ET

Smallville: Friday, May 14 @ 8 pm/ET

Supernatural: Thursday, May 13 @ 9 pm/ET

The Vampire Diaries: Thursday, May 13 @ 8 pm/ET

Fox

24: Monday, May 24 @ 8 pm/ET (two hours)

American Dad: Sunday, May 16 @ 9:30 pm/ET

American Idol: Wednesday, May 26 @ 8 pm/ET (two hours)

Bones: Thursday, May 20 @ 8 pm/ET

The Cleveland Show: Sunday, May 23 @ 8:30 pm/ET

Family Guy: Sunday, May 23 @ 9pm/ET (one hour)

Fringe: Thursday, May 20 @ 9 pm/ET

Glee: Tuesday, June 8 @ 9 pm/ET

House: Monday, May 17 @ 8 pm/ET

The Simpsons: Sunday, May 23 @ 8 pm/ET

NBC

30 Rock: Thursday, May 20 @ 9:30 pm/ET

The Biggest Loser: Tuesday, May 25 @ 8 pm/ET (two hours)

The Celebrity Apprentice: Sunday, May 23 @ 9 pm/ET (two hours)

Chuck: Monday, May 24 @ 8 pm/ET (two hours)

Community: Thursday, May 20 @ 8 pm/ET

Law & Order: Monday, May 24 @ 10 pm/ET

Law & Order: SVU: Wednesday, May 19 @ 10 pm/ET

The Marriage Ref: Thursday, May 20 @ 10 pm/ET

Mercy: Wednesday, May 12 @ 8 pm/ET

The Office: Thursday, May 20 @ 9 pm/ET

Parenthood: Tuesday, May 25 @ 10 pm/ET

Parks and Recreation: Thursday, May 20 @ 8:30 pm/ET

Trauma: Monday, May 10 April 26 @ 9 pm/ET

