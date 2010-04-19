'Dancing With the Stars': Movie Night is liiiiiiiive!

Annie Barrett
April 19, 2010 at 12:00 PM EDT

Dancing With the Stars

type
TV Show
genre
Reality TV
run date
03/21/11
performer
Tom Bergeron, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, Len Goodman, Erin Andrews, Julianne Hough
broadcaster
ABC
seasons
24
Current Status
In Season

From Hollywood! Dancing With the Stars is blowing my mind more than usual by only airing for an hour and a half tonight. I’m taking suggestions for how to spend the 30 extra life minutes DANCMSTR Len Goodman has granted me. You know he’s running the show. The whole show. This grand façade we’ve been calling “reality.” Len Goodman controls the universe. It’s his world; Bruno Tonioli just plants the flowers in it. And Kate Gosselin is still there.

Discuss the Week 5 performance show and nominate your Hidden Gems of the Week here, then come back tomorrow morning for my full recap.

