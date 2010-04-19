type TV Show genre Reality TV run date 03/21/11 performer Tom Bergeron, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, Len Goodman, Erin Andrews, Julianne Hough broadcaster ABC seasons 24 Current Status In Season

From Hollywood! Dancing With the Stars is blowing my mind more than usual by only airing for an hour and a half tonight. I’m taking suggestions for how to spend the 30 extra life minutes DANCMSTR Len Goodman has granted me. You know he’s running the show. The whole show. This grand façade we’ve been calling “reality.” Len Goodman controls the universe. It’s his world; Bruno Tonioli just plants the flowers in it. And Kate Gosselin is still there.

Discuss the Week 5 performance show and nominate your Hidden Gems of the Week here, then come back tomorrow morning for my full recap.

