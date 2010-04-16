Splice

EW Staff
April 16, 2010 at 04:00 AM EDT

Splice

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
R
runtime
104 minutes
Limited Release Date
06/04/10
performer
Adrien Brody, Sarah Polley
director
Vincenzo Natali
author
Vincenzo Natali
genre
Sci-fi and Fantasy
We gave it an A-

STARRING Sarah Polley and Adrien Brody
DIRECTED BY Vincenzo Natali
WRITTEN BY Vincenzo Natali and Antoinette Terry Bryant and Doug Taylor

When she first read the screenplay for Splice, Sarah Polley recalls thinking it was ”the most enter-taining, shocking, bizarre thing” she’d ever read. Perhaps that’s why the R-rated genetic-mutation thriller set off a wild bidding war after it debuted at Sundance in January. Polley and Adrien Brody play geneticists who mix DNA from humans and other animals to create a new creature. Sounds like The Island of Dr. Moreau, only different. ”The film defies category in every way,” says Polley.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now