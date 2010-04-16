type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa R runtime 104 minutes Limited Release Date 06/04/10 performer Adrien Brody, Sarah Polley director Vincenzo Natali author Vincenzo Natali genre Sci-fi and Fantasy

We gave it an A-

STARRING Sarah Polley and Adrien Brody

DIRECTED BY Vincenzo Natali

WRITTEN BY Vincenzo Natali and Antoinette Terry Bryant and Doug Taylor

When she first read the screenplay for Splice, Sarah Polley recalls thinking it was ”the most enter-taining, shocking, bizarre thing” she’d ever read. Perhaps that’s why the R-rated genetic-mutation thriller set off a wild bidding war after it debuted at Sundance in January. Polley and Adrien Brody play geneticists who mix DNA from humans and other animals to create a new creature. Sounds like The Island of Dr. Moreau, only different. ”The film defies category in every way,” says Polley.