Kate Gosselin on Jay Leno's 'Tonight Show': No rest for the wicked

In her interview with Jay Leno last night, Kate Gosselin seemed to sort of grasp what “The Kate Effect” on Dancing With the Stars‘ American Idol-slaying ratings this season is all about: “They’re probably just tuning in to see if I’ll fall,” she quipped. “But that’s still part of the effect, it all counts!” Jay said, having been the victim of quite a fall himself in recent times.

But it wasn’t all “Ain’t it funny how much people hate us?” between these two last night. Leno tried to ask about the custody battle Kate is currently facing with ex-husband Jon, but she wouldn’t go there. Leno, never one to rock the boat unnecessarily, then came to her defense. “It seems to me most single moms work at least eight to 10 hours a day, which is what you’re doing…so I don’t quite get this.” he said. Poor Kate, the “author, TV person, dancer,” responded, “When work comes my way I do it so I can literally put food on the table and send my kids to school.” They also talked about toasters. For, like, a full minute and a half.