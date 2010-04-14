Oprah firing 'hardballs' at Nadya Suleman: The one Octomom spectacle worth watching?

Image Credit: Oprah: Amy Sussman/Getty ImagesOctomom Nadya Suleman’s lawyer tells the Orange County Register that his client will appear on the April 20 episode of Oprah Winfrey‘s talk show in an interview that was conducted remotely from her California home. (Attorney Jeff Czech also said Suleman will appear in a skit on American Idol‘s “Idol Gives Back” on April 21 — yes, wtf indeed.) Czech said a camera crew spent the night in Octo’s home filming the “nitty gritty” of her life raising 14 kids, including the eight octuplets that made her famous. Czech promises, “A lot of straight talk about surviving as the mother of 14…. Some hardballs…no beating around the bush.”

I was sick of the Octomom saga (and the Octomom in particular) long before her press tour last year, and though I tuned in, I truly couldn’t stomach more than 10 minutes of Fox’s two-hour special, Octomom: The Incredible Unseen Footage, that aired last summer. And yet, I have to admit I’m intrigued by the prospect of Oprah firing “hardballs” at Octo, presumably some of the “Just what in the hell were you thinking?” variety. Yes, Suleman is yesterday’s “news” — and, ya know…gross — but if anyone can milk entertainment value out of this mess, it’s Oprah.

Anyone else at least a little bit curious? Or do you think the Suleman show joins the recently announced Justin Bieber- and Twilight-fan shows as proof that Oprah’s exit from daytime in September 2011 is long overdue?