Which 'Glee' guest star are you most looking forward to seeing?

Image Credit: Carin Baer/Fox; PRN/PR PhotosWe’re mere hours away from the return of Glee, which of course means Gleeks everywhere are tingling with anticipation (Check out myGlee primer gallery to get ready for the premiere.) Full confession: I’ve seen the first three episodes of Glee‘s next nine episodes and they are some of the best we’ve seen so far from the Fox series. (Next week’s Madonna episode, in particular, is a showstopper.) Tonight also marks the first appearance of guest stars Idina Menzel (Wicked) and Jonathan Groff (Spring Awakening) as Vocal Adrenaline’s coach and star singer, respectively. Menzel and Groff are just the first of a slew of guest stars highlighting this next run of episodes. Here’s who else to look out for: