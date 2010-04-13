Which 'Glee' guest star are you most looking forward to seeing?
Image Credit: Carin Baer/Fox; PRN/PR PhotosWe’re mere hours away from the return of Glee, which of course means Gleeks everywhere are tingling with anticipation (Check out myGlee primer gallery to get ready for the premiere.) Full confession: I’ve seen the first three episodes of Glee‘s next nine episodes and they are some of the best we’ve seen so far from the Fox series. (Next week’s Madonna episode, in particular, is a showstopper.) Tonight also marks the first appearance of guest stars Idina Menzel (Wicked) and Jonathan Groff (Spring Awakening) as Vocal Adrenaline’s coach and star singer, respectively. Menzel and Groff are just the first of a slew of guest stars highlighting this next run of episodes. Here’s who else to look out for:
- Kristin Chenoweth returns as April Rhodes, the boozy former glee club member, and tackles three major musical numbers including a duet of Bruce Springsteen’s “Fire” with Will.
- Olivia Newton-John playing a version of herself who tracks down Sue Sylvester and records a new version of “Physical” with the Cheerios Head coach; Newton-John will also reappear as a regionals judge in the finale.
- Neil Patrick Harris pops up in May as Will’s old classmate (and glee club member) Bryan Ryan, who attempts to cut funding to the club and duets with Will on a phenomenal version of Aerosmith’s “Dream On.”
- Molly Shannon as McKinley’s badminton coach, Brenda Castle, who develops a prickly, combative relationship with Sue.
- Josh Groban, returning as the hilarious version of himself seen last fall, will join Newton-John and Sue as one of the celebrity judges for regionals in the season finale.
