George Lopez on Conan O'Brien: Working an hour later is 'a Latino dream come true'

During today’s taping of TBS’ Lopez Tonight, host George Lopez addressed the big news of the day that Conan O’Brien would join the network come November and how the surprise move would usher in “the next generation of late night TV.”

“If you haven’t heard by now, Conan O’Brien will be joining us on late night on TBS. Welcome! Welcome!” according to an early transcript of the show, released by TBS. “I want to say that I am completely 100% on board with this move. I talked to Conan on Wednesday and I talked to him last night and I said I welcome you into my deep loving embrace. Then I said let’s take the party and make it bigger … everybody’s heard of ‘I’m with CoCo’ but now everybody can ‘Go LoCo’.”

The O’Brien hire also provided lots of comedy fodder for Lopez’ guest, Chris Rock. Here’s a sampling of his exchange with Lopez:

Lopez: “I think you’re here on a good night…with Conan coming to TBS…”

Rock: “Conan’s coming? Where are you going?”

Lopez: “I’m staying. I’m going to midnight. He’s coming at eleven o’clock and I’m going to midnight.”

Rock: “Get the hell out of here! So you’re gonna move for the white man, huh? I hope he appreciates this.”

Lopez: “I think the white man does appreciate it very much.”

Rock: “You don’t gotta clean a park or nothing, right?”