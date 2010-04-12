Roger Waters will take Pink Floyd's 'The Wall' on tour. What are the pros and cons of buying a ticket?

type Music Current Status In Season

Image Credit: Peter Still/Redferns/Getty ImagesPink Floyd bassist Roger Waters has announced that he will embark on a fall tour to mark the 30th anniversary of the band’s album The Wall, during which he will play the double set in its entirety. According to Rolling Stone, Waters’ official website will relaunch today at 2 p.m. ET, possibly with ticket info.

This is big news for Floyd fans. The Wall is a huge milestone in the band’s post-Syd Barrett canon, as well as being one of the best-selling albums of all time. The band itself played the album on their 1980-81 tour, and Waters organized an all-star performance in Germany in 1990 to celebrate the fall of the Berlin Wall. But since then, the work has been left to gather dust, touring-wise. Moreover, The Wall features a clutch of the Floyd’s best tracks, including “Comfortably Numb,” and Waters is, of course, a master of the epic rock spectacle.

So are there any reasons not to buy a ticket? Well, maybe. This is just a tour by Waters, not the Floyd as a whole. And though the Wall is in many ways a Waters solo album, there are several moments it would be hard to watch live without pondering the absence of, say, Dave Gilmour—not least the aforementioned “Comfortably Numb.” It is perhaps also worth pointing out that, even by the Floyd’s often less than cheery standards, Waters’ opus is one pretty depressing piece of work that, in its lengthy span, tackles madness, mother issues, and the fascistic nature of rock stardom. Justin Bieber, this most definitely ain’t.

What do you think? Will you be buying a ticket for Waters’ Wall tour? Did anyone out there see the band play it thirty years ago?

