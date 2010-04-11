Dixie Carter: Annie Potts remembers her 'Designing Women' costar

Annie Potts, who costarred with the late Dixie Carter on the hit sitcom Designing Women from 1986 to 1993, has issued a statement to EW.com about her friend and coworker: “Dixie Carter was a Goddess,” Potts writes. “Beautiful and brainy, smart and funny, prim and sexy, wickedly talented and divinely sweet. The kind of wife and mother that every mother hopes their daughter will become and the kind of friend that is absolutely irreplaceable. She loved fiercely and was adored in return. To have known her a little was a delight to all. To have known her well, a treasure beyond reckoning. And now, a loss beyond measure.” Carter passed away Saturday at the age of 70. Read Tim Stack’s list of her five best Designing Women moments.