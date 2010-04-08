Harrison Ford to star in 'Cowboys & Aliens': Which one should he play?

“Please stop asking if Harrison Ford is in Cowboys & Aliens. Okay? He is,” tweeted Iron Man director Jon Favreau yesterday, referring to his upcoming sci-fi action pic that pits cowboys against earth invaders. “Please don’t tell anybody,” he added.

But here’s our next question: Will Ford play a cowboy or an alien? The obvious route is to slap a 10 gallon hat on the guy and let him loose on some ETs with a six-shooter. But consider the alternative: Ford, wearing some kind of nose- or ear-altering prosthesis and cat-eye contacts, chasing a crowd of cowboys across the plains in a flying saucer. Could be pretty cool, right?