After watching this video of pixels invading New York, I pretty much want to dive into a pool of Legos and splash around, like Scrooge McDuck in his gold coins. That’s normal, right?

I like the Pac Man eating the subway, but the Tetris blocks on buildings is pretty much the best thing I’ve ever seen.

If videogames were going to destroy us, it is definitely going to be old-skool ones, right, PopWatchers?