Bruno Tonioli on Kate Gosselin: 'She's dreadful'

Dancing With the Stars type TV Show network ABC genre Reality

On last night’s George Lopez Show, Dancing With the Stars judge Bruno Tonioli a.k.a. Our Lady of Flowering Metaphors took a few seconds off from redefining the term “spread-eagle” to offer this candid critique of Kate Gosselin’s ballroom skills. “Kate is pretty dreadful. She’s crap. BUT IN A NICE WAY! She’s entertaining. People like disaster movies — I’ll tell you, we have our own disaster movie. 2012 is nothing compared to the catastrophe she produces, but she’s a tough cookie!” He continued: “She gets it on the face.” He wishes. Video after the jump. It’s a treasure trove of gems!

Best Hidden Gem of the segment is when Lopez shows a clip of Bruno in Elton John’s “I’m Still Standing” video and he coos “Hooker?” at the same time as his former self in a high-cut, belted black leotard mouthed it in the video. Runner-up gem has to be when George Lopez is talking about balls but it seems Bruno has moved on from balls a little bit and is now describing being European and fabulous. Bruno: “You know, we lean back…we have a cigarette…a glass of wine.” Lopez: “It’s a guy thing!”

Read more:

Kate Gosselin to star in TLC’s ‘Twist of Kate’

EW’s post-show interview with Buzz and Ashly

Annie on Twitter: @EWAnnieBarrett