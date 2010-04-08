Bruno Tonioli on Kate Gosselin: 'She's dreadful'
On last night’s George Lopez Show, Dancing With the Stars judge Bruno Tonioli a.k.a. Our Lady of Flowering Metaphors took a few seconds off from redefining the term “spread-eagle” to offer this candid critique of Kate Gosselin’s ballroom skills. “Kate is pretty dreadful. She’s crap. BUT IN A NICE WAY! She’s entertaining. People like disaster movies — I’ll tell you, we have our own disaster movie. 2012 is nothing compared to the catastrophe she produces, but she’s a tough cookie!” He continued: “She gets it on the face.” He wishes. Video after the jump. It’s a treasure trove of gems!
Best Hidden Gem of the segment is when Lopez shows a clip of Bruno in Elton John’s “I’m Still Standing” video and he coos “Hooker?” at the same time as his former self in a high-cut, belted black leotard mouthed it in the video. Runner-up gem has to be when George Lopez is talking about balls but it seems Bruno has moved on from balls a little bit and is now describing being European and fabulous. Bruno: “You know, we lean back…we have a cigarette…a glass of wine.” Lopez: “It’s a guy thing!”
