Jimmy Fallon dances Kate Gosselin's paso doble

On Tuesday’s Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy empathized with Kate Gosselin’s constant struggle to overcome the blood-sucking papa, papa-razzi and decided to, like her, express his “feelings” in the form of ”dance.” He showed a bit more technical prowess in the paso doble than Kate did during Monday night’s Dancing With the Stars, particularly during the improvised portions of the dance I’ll tentatively call ”the inchworm” and ”wet your lips and make-ah love to the camera,” the latter of which is obviously endorsed by RuPaul. After the jump, decide for yourself: Who wore the Dead in a Ditch Barbie Weave better: Kate or Jimmy? (See dances from both Jimmy and Kate below.)