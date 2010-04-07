'Breaking Dawn': 'Dreamgirls' director Bill Condon is the first choice for the last two 'Twilight' films

Sources confirm that Bill Condon is in negotiations to direct Breaking Dawn, which Summit Entertainment now plans to break into two films. Over the last month, the studio met with a high-caliber group of directors that also included Milk director Gus Van Sant and Mean Girls’ director Mark Waters. Sofia Coppola expressed huge interest in the franchise but dropped out after revealing that she only wanted to direct one of the two films. Condon, Van Sant, and Waters met both with Summit and Twilight author Stephenie Meyer.

If all works as planned, Condon will spend the next year in Vancouver shooting Breaking Dawn. The studio has not yet confirmed the news, nor will they reveal their release plans for the films. In terms of how the movies will be split, sources tell EW.com that the wedding, honeymoon, Bella’s pregnancy, and the birth will all be told in the first movie, while part two will focus on Bella’s transformation into a vampire and Jacob’s relationship with Renesmee Cullen.