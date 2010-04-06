'True Blood' scoop: Meet Merlotte's newest hire!

Image Credit: Mathew Imaging/FilmMagicMerlotte’s is adding yet another wackadoodle to its payroll: Lauren Bowles has been cast in the major recurring role of Holly, an oddly prescient single mom who gets hired as a waitress at Sam’s watering hole.

Look for Bowles, whose credits include Watching Ellie, Seinfeld, and The New Adventures of Old Christine (she’s the half-sister of Julia Louis-Dreyfus), to debut midway through True Blood‘s upcoming third season and possibly return as a series regular in season 4.

Thoughts?

