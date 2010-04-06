Ticket prices are rising, but movie theaters are still full

Keith Staskiewicz
April 06, 2010 at 09:24 PM EDT

I paid $18.50 to see Avatar. Of course, that was mainly an accumulation of smaller charges: a bit for 3-D, some for IMAX, and a few bucks for the homeless man who held my spot in line. Still, that’s a hefty price tag for a couple hours of recession-escaping diversion, and ticket costs were jacked up again only two weeks ago. Reuters is reporting that a recent survey shows that the average price of admission to a standard 2-D film rose over four percent from March 24 to March 26, while the price for 3-D screenings increased by more than double that.

But that isn’t keeping Americans’ butts out of those plush, popcorn-encrusted seats. With the help of a massive $61.2 million take by Clash of the Titans, the box office reached a new North American high for a weekend in April: $182 million. It’s possible that the effects of the increase may be delayed, as people internalize the fact that movie-going is becoming a costlier and costlier activity. But as of now, it looks like the extra dollar or two isn’t stopping anyone.

Are your $10-$15 bucks part of last weekend’s $182 million, or did you decide to stay home? Is the third dimension really worth all that? And when will theaters start charging for the fourth?

