'Dancing With the Stars': Who went home?

By Annie Barrett
Updated July 30, 2020 at 04:41 PM EDT
SPOILER ALERT: Remember how last night was Story Night? Tom Bergeron did! “For most, this story will end happily ever after,” Tom said during tonight’s results show, before switching to doom tone. “But for one, it will JUST END.”

Find out whose twisted tale JUST ENDED after the jump.

Buzz Aldrin‘s story just ended, which means Kate Gosselin somehow soldiers on in this harrowing tale of flying swaggers and disco ball dreams. Free Tony. Discuss Buzz’s elimination and Kate’s strange staying power here, but don’t forget to come back to read my full recap tomorrow morning! (UPDATE: Click over to read Annie Barrett’s Dancing With the Stars week 3 elimination show recap.) Now make like a Star and salute an American Hero.

