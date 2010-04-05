Ryan Reynolds in talks to join R.I.P.D

Neither the studio nor Reynold’s reps are confirming anything official since no deal is yet in place, but sources tell EW.com that Reynolds is in talks for the project, which would ultimately be a buddy action-comedy written by Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay (Clash of the Titans). Our sources confirm Moritz’s take that Reynolds is really passionate about R.I.P.D, which is short for the Rest in Peace Department and centers on two dead cops, one recently deceased (Reynolds) and another who died hundreds of years ago. Originally Dobkin was set to direct the film, but since the movie is likely to go in January right after The Change-Up wraps, Dobkin will be too busy in post-production to make it work. The producers, therefore, are looking for a new director. They are also searching for the other lead, which our source tells us will likely be the funny man alongside Reynolds, who is very funny in his own right, but taking playing the straight man role. There are still a lot of variables up in the air on this one but if they can nail them down, it could be a great movie.