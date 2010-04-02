Actor John Forsythe dies

Image Credit: ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images
Kate Ward
April 02, 2010 at 06:48 PM EDT

[/caption]

Broadway, TV, and screen actor John Forsythe has passed away, his family has announced. The actor, who died on April 1 after a year-long battle with cancer, served as the voice of “Charlie” in the TV series Charlie’s Angels, and starred in Dynasty as Blake Carrington, a role that won him two Golden Globes. He also starred in The John Forsythe Show, Bachelor Father, and To Rome With Love. Forsythe was 92.

