'Smallville' exclusive: Someone is going to [major spoiler alert]!

Smallville‘s ninth season finale will feature a cameo by one of TV’s most feared guest stars: The Grim Reaper. Sources confirm to me exclusively that producers of the everlasting superhero saga are planning to kill off a major castmember in the May 14 capper. And if the death of “Jimmy Olsen” last May taught us anything, it’s that no one — and I mean no one — is safe on Smallville. Okay, Clark is safe. But everyone else is fair game. A few characters are particularly vulnerable, which is my roundabout way of me saying the victim is listed after the jump!

I can confirm that one of these eight folks will be in grave danger come May 14:

* Lois: Okay, Clark and Lois are safe. But everyone else is fair game.

* Chloe: Allison Mack doesn’t have a contract for next season yet. Just putting that out there. Also, can you think of a more compelling hook to season 10 than Clark attempting to avenge the death of his BFF — a character who just so happens to live outside the jurisdiction of DC Comics’ mythos police?

* Lana: Rumor has it Kristin Kreuk was spotted on the Smallville set this week. Rumor also has it I fabricated the above rumor just to make trouble. Finally, there’s a rumor going around that one of the previous two rumors is 100 percent true. All joking aside, rumor has it KK is currently in Vancouver. Or is she? I’ve said too much!

* Perry: His return later this season is top-secret… so top-secret it makes one wonder.

* Martha: Her return later this season is top-secret… so top-secret it makes one wonder.

* Oliver: Green Arrow is a DC Comics property, but so was Jimmy Olsen. Death by loophole, perhaps?

* Tess: With Michael Rosenbaum attached to a new series, the odds of him returning as Lex have never been smaller. What does that mean for his placeholder? I imagine only bad things.

* Zod: He’s this season’s Big Bad. And by my calculations, this season is almost up.

So, who’s dying?! That’s for me to know and you to find out spend the next two months obsessing over in the comments section.