Lady Gaga announces new album details: 'It is the anthem for our generation'

By Leah Greenblatt
Updated January 06, 2021 at 07:29 PM EST
Advertisement

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comOur little wallflower returns! A new Gaga album is imminent, according to a message posted by the star herself to the chat box at fansite gagadaily.com and later confirmed by her official Twitter.

Her announcement, writ largely in Kanye caps, below:

div.block-quote blockquote {

background: #f9f9f9;

border-left: 10px solid #ccc;

margin: 1.5em 10px;

padding: 0.5em 10px;

quotes: "201C""201D""2018""2019";

}

div.block-quote blockquote:before {

color: #ccc;

content: open-quote;

font-size: 4em;

line-height: 0.1em;

margin-right: 0.25em;

vertical-align: -0.4em;

}

div.block-quote blockquote p {

display: inline;

}

div.block-quote cite {

background: #c0cbdb;

}

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com