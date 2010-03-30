'Castle' renewed! Which show are you championing now?

Image Credit: Michael Desmond/ABCThe news continues to be good for Castle. After hitting a series high with last night’s conclusion of the two-part serial killer event (14.5 million viewers, the Alphabet’s best scripted performance in the time slot in 14 years), word came today that ABC has renewed the show for a 22-episode third season. That’s the power of Rick Castle/Nathan Fillion’s charm (they really are one in the same) and of a smart, sexy woman packing heat (Stana Katic). Let’s also give props to ABC for giving the show time to grow and a solid lead-in. (Cough, Better Off Ted, cough.)