'Castle' renewed! Which show are you championing now?

By Mandi Bierly
Updated July 29, 2020 at 06:37 PM EDT
Advertisement

Castle

type
  • TV Show
network
  • ABC
genre

Image Credit: Michael Desmond/ABCThe news continues to be good for Castle. After hitting a series high with last night’s conclusion of the two-part serial killer event (14.5 million viewers, the Alphabet’s best scripted performance in the time slot in 14 years), word came today that ABC has renewed the show for a 22-episode third season. That’s the power of Rick Castle/Nathan Fillion’s charm (they really are one in the same) and of a smart, sexy woman packing heat (Stana Katic). Let’s also give props to ABC for giving the show time to grow and a solid lead-in. (Cough, Better Off Ted, cough.)

Now the big question: Which show are you still championing for renewal? Make your passionate plea in the comments. And bookmark Michael Ausiello’s updated Renewal Scorecard.

Episode Recaps

Castle

Nathan Fillion and Stana Katic team up as a crime novelist and a homicide detective — but are they more than partners?
type
  • TV Show
seasons
  • 8
rating
  • TV-14
genre
status
  • In Season
network
  • ABC
stream service

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com