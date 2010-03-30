Breaking: ABC renews 'Castle'

By Michael Ausiello
Updated July 29, 2020 at 06:36 PM EDT
Castle

type
  • TV Show
network
  • ABC
genre

Image Credit: Michael Desmond/ABCThis just in: ABC has renewed Castle for a 22-episode third season!

The Nathan Fillion-Stana Katicmystery-comedy has been on an upswing this season, with ratings surging double digits over season 2. Last night’s episode — the conclusion of the two-part Dana Delany event — attracted the show’s largest audience to date (14.5 million viewers) and gave ABC its best scripted performance in the time-slot in 14 years.

Long story short: Castle‘s on fire!

My Bubble Show Scorecard has been updated with the good news!

More Castle Scoop

First Look: Castle and Beckett sexier than ever!

Exclusive: Battlestar cylon is Beckett’s new love!

Exclusive: Nip/Tuck vet makes a play for Castle!

