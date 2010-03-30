'30 Rock' exclusive: Tina Fey snags Matt Damon

Back in December, we informed Matt Damon that he was at the top of Tina Fey’s 30 Rock guest star wish list. His response? “I would do [30 Rock] in a heartbeat if they asked me to come on,” enthused the genuinely shocked thesp. “She should call my people — or even better me. Or I could call her. Let’s make this happen.”

Although the specifics of his appearance are being kept hush-hush, I hear the Oscar winner’s episode will be one of the season’s last. If I were a betting man, I’d wager that Ben Affleck’s other half would follow in James Franco’s footsteps as another fleeting love interest for Jenna (Jane Krakowski). But I’m not a betting man, so you guys go ahead and weigh in with your guesses below. And while you’re at it, maybe you can calculate how much my 20 percent commission on this deal is gonna be.