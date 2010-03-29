Demi Lovato to appear on 'Grey's Anatomy'; uses excessive punctuation

Image Credit: Bob Charlotte/PR PhotosOh, Demi Lovato. Looks like the Disney youngin’ is having a moment. She’s appeared on American Idol, is dating and loving Joe Jonas, and now, will shoot a guest spot on Grey’s Anatomy. As she tweeted earlier today: “I’m so thrilled to announce that this week I’m shooting Grey’s Anatomy!!!!!!!! :D AHHH!!!!” It’s such big news, that Demi used not one, not 11, but 12 exclamation points!

Apparently, Demi will be playing a girl who may be suffering from schizophrenia in a May episode. (Sniff. They grow up so fast.) I’m into the casting, just as long as it doesn’t involve a deer and shock paddles.

What about you, PopWatchers? Will you tune in to watch Demi Lovato on Grey’s? And are you jealous that she’s experiencing “a week of fulfilling one of my biggest dreams……. :D YAYYYYY!!!!!” when the biggest dream you fulfilled this week was finding the butter toffee peanuts you had been looking all over NYC for (insert: sad emoticon)? Maybe that’s just me.