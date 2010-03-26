'Big Brother' Alums Join 'The Amazing Race'

Apparently, it took CBS all of three days after the Big Brother 11 finale last September to approach Jordan Lloyd and Jeff Schroeder about competing in the 16th edition of The Amazing Race, which premieres Feb. 14. Despite attempts by fans to blow the lid off their latest endeavor, Lloyd and Schroeder couldn’t talk about their participation until now — and they’re not ashamed to admit they’ve watched about as much AR as they have BB. Which is to say, they almost never tuned in before agreeing to hit the race course. ”We thought we were going to coast through it like BB, you know, like ‘oh we never saw this before’ and Jordan is like, ‘I never watched BB so I can do this, too,”’ Schroeder tells EW. ”But it’s a totally different game.”

Ya think? The couple can’t give discuss specifics, though Lloyd recalls having some concerns about the show’s physical demands. ”I don’t like to work out. Everybody knows that. If I work out one day, I want to see results and so yeah I was worried,” she says. ”Though I was more so worried about having to eat a bug or something. I would rather Jeff eat a bug than me.” When asked if the two ever got hurt, Schroeder would only say, ”We are in perfect health right now.”