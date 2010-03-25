Sarah Palin series headed to TLC

As expected, a cable network ended up buying Sarah Palin’s documentary-style series about her home state of Alaska. Discovery announced today that it bought the project, which goes by the working title Sarah Palin’s Alaska, and will premiere the eight-part series on TLC. Uber-reality show producer Mark Burnett (Survivor) is executive producing. No air date has been set.

“Discovery Communications is so excited to help Sarah Palin tell the story of Alaska, and to have a great documentary filmmaker in Mark Burnett helping to reveal Alaska’s powerful beauty as it has never been filmed, and as told by one of the state’s proudest daughters,” Peter Liguori, Discovery’s Chief Operating Officer, said in a statement.

Palin will participate in the show and present stories about Alaska’s quirky denizens and traditions like the Iditarod. A two-minute video teaser for the show was sent around to the networks, and according to one executive who saw it, it contains a voiceover touting Alaska as “the most fascinating state, with the most fascinating statesperson,” shows sweeping views of the state, and even mentions that Alaska “is two miles from Russia.”