Ratings: 'Idol' wins, 'Lost' and 'Parenthood' gain viewers

By Annie Barrett
Updated March 24, 2010 at 04:49 PM EDT
Fox’s American Idol outperformed the rest of Tuesday night’s lineup, pulling in over a million more viewers than last week’s two-hour performance episode. Thanks perhaps to a slate of repeats from CBS, NBC’s Parenthood enjoyed a viewership increase of over 1 million from last week. Viewership for ABC’s Lost went up slightly as well.

TimeShowViewers (in millions)

8:00 p.m.

American Idol 9 (Fox)

23.8

9:00

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

11.2 (repeat)

10:00

The Good Wife (CBS)

8.0 (repeat)

Source: Nielsen

