Ratings: 'Idol' wins, 'Lost' and 'Parenthood' gain viewers
Advertisement
Fox’s American Idol outperformed the rest of Tuesday night’s lineup, pulling in over a million more viewers than last week’s two-hour performance episode. Thanks perhaps to a slate of repeats from CBS, NBC’s Parenthood enjoyed a viewership increase of over 1 million from last week. Viewership for ABC’s Lost went up slightly as well.
|TimeShowViewers (in millions)
|
8:00 p.m.
|
American Idol 9 (Fox)
|
23.8
|
9:00
|
NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)
|
11.2 (repeat)
|
10:00
|
The Good Wife (CBS)
|
8.0 (repeat)
Source: Nielsen
Read more:
Comments