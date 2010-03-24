Oscars to continue separate Governors Awards

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced today that it would continue the tradition established last year of presenting the annual Governors Awards in a separate, un-televised ceremony. This year’s Governors Awards — which could include the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award, the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, and the Honorary Award — will be held Nov. 13, and produced by former Academy president Sid Ganis. Last year’s awards honored filmmaker Roger Corman, cinematographer Gordon Willis, actress Lauren Bacall, and producer and studio chief John Calley.