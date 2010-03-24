The African Queen

Everett Collection
placeholder
Chris Nashawaty
March 24, 2010

The African Queen

Movie
In Season
Unrated
Humphrey Bogart, Katharine Hepburn, Robert Morley
John Huston
Action Adventure, Romance
Imagine if Melville’s Moby-Dick were out of print or if the Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s were available only on beat-up vinyl. That’s pretty much where things stood with John Huston’s white-knuckle, white-water, Technicolor masterpiece The African Queen?until now. Making its long-overdue DVD debut, Queen has never looked better. Watching the gorgeously restored print, it’s as if you’re witnessing the classic film for the first time. And what a film it is. Bogart is hilariously crusty as a hard-drinking river rat who journeys downriver on a rickety steamer with a prim missionary (a flawless, lock-jawed Hepburn), trying to stay one step ahead of the Germans. The box set’s EXTRAS are an embarrassment of riches too: lobby card reproductions, a copy of Hepburn’s on-set diary, and a second disc with Bogie’s radio broadcast of the timeless adventure. A must-have. A

