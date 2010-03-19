Ratings: Basketball dunks the competition, 'FlashForward' fizzles
Did you fill out a bracket? The rest of America did, with March Madness basketball sweeping the ratings for Thursday night. FlashForward‘s return? Not so flashy: its two-hour spring premiere was down about half a million viewers from its fall finale, and it lost another half million between its first and second half-hour. NBC comedies were relatively stable, and 30 Rock saw a major uptick — 6.9 is its biggest audience in months.
|TimeShowViewers (in millions)
|
8:00 p.m.
|
2010 NCAA Basketball (CBS)
|
10.3
|
8:30 p.m.
|
Parks and Recreation (NBC)
|
4.7
|
9:00 p.m.
|
The Office (NBC)
|
7.6
|
9:30 p.m.
|
30 Rock (NBC)
|
6.9
|
10:00 p.m.
|
The Marriage Ref (NBC)
|
7.4 (NBC)
Source: Nielsen
