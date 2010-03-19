Ratings: Basketball dunks the competition, 'FlashForward' fizzles

By Margaret Lyons
Updated July 30, 2020 at 04:38 PM EDT
Advertisement

Did you fill out a bracket? The rest of America did, with March Madness basketball sweeping the ratings for Thursday night. FlashForward‘s return? Not so flashy: its two-hour spring premiere was down about half a million viewers from its fall finale, and it lost another half million between its first and second half-hour. NBC comedies were relatively stable, and 30 Rock saw a major uptick — 6.9 is its biggest audience in months.

TimeShowViewers (in millions)

8:00 p.m.

2010 NCAA Basketball (CBS)

10.3

8:30 p.m.

Parks and Recreation (NBC)

4.7

9:00 p.m.

The Office (NBC)

7.6

9:30 p.m.

30 Rock (NBC)

6.9

10:00 p.m.

The Marriage Ref (NBC)

7.4 (NBC)

Source: Nielsen

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com