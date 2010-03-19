Ratings: Basketball dunks the competition, 'FlashForward' fizzles

Did you fill out a bracket? The rest of America did, with March Madness basketball sweeping the ratings for Thursday night. FlashForward‘s return? Not so flashy: its two-hour spring premiere was down about half a million viewers from its fall finale, and it lost another half million between its first and second half-hour. NBC comedies were relatively stable, and 30 Rock saw a major uptick — 6.9 is its biggest audience in months.