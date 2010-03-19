'Days of Our Lives' picked up for another season

Image Credit: NBCNBC’s not ready to say goodbye to the daytime soap genre just yet. The network just announced today that it picked up Days of our Lives for its 45th season, which will keep the sudser on the network through the 2010-11 television season. The show is averaging 3.3 million viewers — up 10 percent over last season — and is tied for second place among women 18-49 and women 18-34. Says Bruce Evans, the network’s senior vice president of drama programming, “The producers, cast and crew have worked tirelessly to make Days the ratings success it is today. Today’s renewal is a true testament to all of their hard work. We could not be more delighted for them and for the multiple generations of fiercely loyal Days of our Lives fans.”