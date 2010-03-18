'HIMYM' scoop: 'Stella' returns!

Image Credit: Eric McCandless/CBSHow I Met Your Mother is looking for someone to play Stella — well, someone to play someone playing Stella in a movie-within-the show. It’s not clear yet if Sarah Chalke herself will be back, but the show’s looking for her bizarro.

Recall last May’s “As Fast As She Can,” where Future Ted told us what happened to the woman who left him at the altar: She and Tony (Jason Jones) moved to California, where Tony wrote a hit movie The Wedding Bride. Well, that hit movie is coming to the Mother ship — and Ted is not going to be thrilled with how he comes off.