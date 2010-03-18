'Glee' promo: Mr. Schuster mystery, more Sue awesomeness

At the recent Paleyfest ’10 panel for the show, Matthew Morrison told EW, “[Will] is going to do his thing. He got married to his high school sweetheart and he has not been single for a very long time, so I think he will get out there and see what is available to the single man these days. He has a taste of freedom. But I think that Emma and him will also go on a few dates. His heart is really with Emma. Terri is crazy in her own way, but he will come to find out that Emma is just as crazy just in a different way. He has that realization after she admits something to him that may stand in their way a little.” He also added, “I think we will see a little bit of a darker side to Mr. Schuster. He’s going to get himself into some situations that he has not been in before, and some he handles well and some not.” Any theories?