'Glee' promo: Mr. Schuster mystery, more Sue awesomeness
A promo for the back nine episodes of Glee‘s first season has me very curious about what it’s in store for Will and Emma. “There are so many things you don’t know about me,” he tells her. “I can’t wait to introduce them all to you.”
At the recent Paleyfest ’10 panel for the show, Matthew Morrison told EW, “[Will] is going to do his thing. He got married to his high school sweetheart and he has not been single for a very long time, so I think he will get out there and see what is available to the single man these days. He has a taste of freedom. But I think that Emma and him will also go on a few dates. His heart is really with Emma. Terri is crazy in her own way, but he will come to find out that Emma is just as crazy just in a different way. He has that realization after she admits something to him that may stand in their way a little.” He also added, “I think we will see a little bit of a darker side to Mr. Schuster. He’s going to get himself into some situations that he has not been in before, and some he handles well and some not.” Any theories?
The promo also shows us the makeover Sue gets from Kurt and Mercedes that leads to a cone bra and recreation of Madonna’s “Vogue” video, the second-most anticipated musical number in the new episodes. (It finishes behind Morrison and guest star Neil Patrick Harris’ duet of Aerosmith’s “Dream On,” according to a recent PopWatch poll.) “Mercedes is black, I’m gay. We make a culture,” Kurt says. Sue’s response: “How do you two not have a show on Bravo?”
