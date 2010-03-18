Ashley Tisdale joins CW pilot about cheerleaders

Image Credit: Bob Charlotte / PR PhotosAshley Tisdale has finally graduated from high school! The CW confirmed today that the High School Musical alum is joining the cast of Hellcats, a dramedy in the works for fall from executive producers Kevin Murphy and Tom Welling. (Yep, that Tom Welling from Smallville.) Think Bring it On — the ensemble drama focuses on the world of competitive college cheerleading.

Hellcats is one six dramas the CW is developing for its fall lineup. The others include Betwixt (a thriller based on the novel of the same name), Nikita (an update of La Femme Nikita), Nomads (young backpackers earn money overseas by working for the CIA), an untitled project from Amy Holden Jones (about Harvard Medical School students), and an untitled project that takes place in Wyoming (a sudser about a family living on a horse farm).